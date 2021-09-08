Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $825,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at $825,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59.

On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.62. 239,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,618. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.