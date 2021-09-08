Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2,138.09 and $10,029.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00168749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00719124 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

