ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-$3.55 EPS.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. 490,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.