Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $190.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

FMBI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 309,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

