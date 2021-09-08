Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.28 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report sales of $190.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $183.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

FMBI traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 309,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.