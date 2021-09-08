Brokerages Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Equities analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce sales of $29.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $28.99 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 67,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

