Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $125.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $498.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $593.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

QTWO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 586,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,503. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Q2 has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

