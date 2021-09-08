$266.56 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post sales of $266.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BXS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 757,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

