KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 92,790 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth $518,000.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 1,890,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,519. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

