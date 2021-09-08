SUN (old) (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

