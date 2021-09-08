AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.50. 166,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,662. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

