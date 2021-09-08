Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.78. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

STMP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $328.62. 239,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,618. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,788 shares of company stock worth $55,096,200. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

