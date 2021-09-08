Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 53,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,903. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

