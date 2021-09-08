bitCNY Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.05 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00132000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00192094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.25 or 0.07561062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.63 or 0.99355357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.78 or 0.00737491 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

