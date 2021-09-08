Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSE:NAT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,840. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $360.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after acquiring an additional 757,621 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

