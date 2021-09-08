$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report $8.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the highest is $9.73 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $36.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 83,045 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

