$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $17.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,425. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,857 shares of company stock worth $26,053,020 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

