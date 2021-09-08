Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $420.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $375.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 275,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

