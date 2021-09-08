Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $54.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $54.60 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $47.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $213.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. 343,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

