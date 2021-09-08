Energo Market Cap Reaches $277,343.09 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $277,343.09 and $1,084.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00168074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.00716342 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

