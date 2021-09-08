Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post $110.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.97 million. EverQuote posted sales of $89.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $444.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.95 million to $445.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $532.68 million, with estimates ranging from $523.56 million to $553.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock worth $1,167,153. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EVER traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 741,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,079. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $612.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 1.29.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

