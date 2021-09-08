Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.59. 447,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,621. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

