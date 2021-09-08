Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 22.7% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 35,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 53.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 31.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

