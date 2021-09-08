Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $5.08 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.83 or 0.07598205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.01443637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.18 or 0.00392669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.13 or 0.00587631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00560641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00338698 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.