Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,600 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

BNZL traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,580 ($33.71). 488,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,440. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,614.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,424.61. The stock has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

