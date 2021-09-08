Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. North American Construction Group reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. 21,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $419.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

