INO COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $818.17 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00009850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $818.17 million and $2,008.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00167963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00718474 BTC.

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

