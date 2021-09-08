RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.