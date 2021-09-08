Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) PT at GBX 371.92

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £315.25 ($411.88). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 320 shares of company stock worth $100,140.

BP has a one year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 305.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

