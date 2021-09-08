THORChain (RUNE) Price Down 15.7% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $8.97 or 0.00019468 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $115.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

