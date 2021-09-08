PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $117,975.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 370,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

