Stox Price Hits $0.0137 on Exchanges (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Stox has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stox coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Stox has a total market cap of $694,489.32 and $117.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stox Profile

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,930,489 coins and its circulating supply is 50,536,096 coins. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

