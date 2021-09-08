Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.