Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CHEK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

