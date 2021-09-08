Vipstar Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.