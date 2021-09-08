Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $18.58

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,937. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

