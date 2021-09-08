DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $68.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,903,723 shares of company stock valued at $261,317,362. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. 13,087,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,226,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

