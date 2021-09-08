Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $43.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.74.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

