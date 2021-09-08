ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Sells $282,821.76 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SCSC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.37. 106,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,882. The stock has a market cap of $952.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

