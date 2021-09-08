Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 21,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,349. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.