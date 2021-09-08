Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $23.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SKLZ stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 16,223,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock worth $9,214,566. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $2,357,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $2,042,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $2,271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

