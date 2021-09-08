$902.03 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $902.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $751.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.83. 127,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,097,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

