MASQ Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $167,186.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00059869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00192401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.52 or 0.07243424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.48 or 1.00182321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00738611 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.