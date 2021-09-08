ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.18 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $90.18 million and approximately $987,274.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00165055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00717346 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

