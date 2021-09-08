Convex Finance Market Capitalization Tops $237.62 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.12 or 0.00024039 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $237.62 million and approximately $25.85 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00059869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00192401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.52 or 0.07243424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.48 or 1.00182321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00738611 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.