Richard L. Baum, Jr. Purchases 3,682 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BGSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 20,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.