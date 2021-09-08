Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce $424.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.51 million to $426.08 million. Plantronics posted sales of $410.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million.

POLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE POLY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 424,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.85.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

