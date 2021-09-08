TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $750,256.95 and approximately $6.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00777822 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

