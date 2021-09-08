Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Insider Acquires $49,364.00 in Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 508,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,344. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

