West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Acquires $74,875.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in West Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

