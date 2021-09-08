Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley Sells 6,581 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $133,932.24.

FTHM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 44.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

