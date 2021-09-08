Insider Buying: Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESGR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,392. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

